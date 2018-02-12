Watch Amara Kanu’s 10-Minute Beginners Workout for Women on BN TV 💪🏽

Fitness expert and author Amara Kanu has released a new exercise video on her YouTube channel.

An easy home-workout for women, tailor-made to help mums reduce tums, tone arms and reduce cellulite on thighs.

The best part is, it can be performed anywhere with the arm span of space and doesn’t require any equipment!

Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>