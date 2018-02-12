Watch Amara Kanu’s 10-Minute Beginners Workout for Women on BN TV 💪🏽

Fitness expert and author Amara Kanu has released a new exercise video on her YouTube channel.
An easy home-workout for women, tailor-made to help mums reduce tums, tone arms and reduce cellulite on thighs.
The best part is, it can be performed anywhere with the arm span of space and doesn’t require any equipment!
Watch
Amara please do a video on how to get a nice flat tummy, especially after childbirth.
I have not given birth and my tummy is thrice her own😒 how many kids does she have again? I am gingered🙅. ……………… *grabs a burger*
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 the first step is to accept the tummy
I think the secret is smile and just have fun as Amara is doing.Because whenever I’m exercising I feel the world is against me,like I’m suffering,and I think of all things negative during the exercise 😄But just as Amara said,think positive and just have fun.That will be my workout catch phrase for now.Hopefuly it works
good job Amara.
thank you Queen Amara!
she looks 18 years old