“We wanted the international market to get comfortable & aware of local products” – Olatorera Oniru of Dressme Outlet on Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs brings us the story of a young Nigerian lady who is set to revolutionize fashion eCommerce in Nigeria.

Olatorera Oniru has been described an assiduous entrepreneur passionate about all things Africa. She currently leads initiatives to realize a pinnacle in Africa’s history whereby we would rely less on importation and innovate more with natural resources and citizenry capabilities.

A member of The National Scholars Honor Society USA, Olatorera flourished in her career working for two fortune Top 5 companies: Bank of America Merrill Lynch and General Electric and is now the CEO of dressmeoutlet.com.

Watch:

