Simba TVS introduces Legendary Nigerian Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo as Brand Ambassador



Nigerian soccer legend, Kanu Nwankwo, was yesterday, unveiled as an ambassador for Simba TVS, distributors of Nigeria’s leading brands in the tricycle, motorcycle, and power bike Sector.

Kanu said “I have the singular honor and privilege of endorsing and recommending their products. They are number one in their areas of business. Their quality and after-sales service policy are demonstrated in their Workshops pan Nigeria”.

Simba TVS places a strong emphasis on empowerment and runs specific programs targeted at women, youths, welfare for the mechanics and rider communities.



Mahendra Pratap, Simba TVS – Business Head in Nigeria, said “we are honored and humbled that, Kanu Nwankwo, is endorsing TVS King Tricycles and motorcycles, emphasizing that the two-time African Player of the year embodied their brand’s core values of Trust, Value, and Service through his dedication to this great nation.”

Group Head- Marketing -Simba Group, Karthik Govindarajan, said Simba’s association with Kanu Nwankwo represents one more step in the Group’s ongoing efforts at deepening their relationship with Nigerian football. In his words, “As the official motorcycle and tricycle of the Super Eagles, Kanu’s endorsement is an inspiration in Simba TVS’s commitment to customer service and empowerment.”

