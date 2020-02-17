Connect with us

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

Yes, Hollywood actor Daniel Kaluuya and ace director of “Queen and Slim“, Melina Matsoukas, were in Lagos over the weekend to promote the critically acclaimed movie.

In the movie, Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim takes the officer’s gun and shoots him in self-defence. Now labelled cop killers in the media, Slim and Queen feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. When a video of the incident goes viral, the unwitting outlaws soon become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people all across the country.

The premiere was held at the Filmhouse Cinema in Lekki, Lagos.

The Lagos premiere was attended by Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid, Eku Edewor, Meg Otanwa, Judith Audu Foght, Uti Nwachukwu, Bollylomo, Ozzy Agu, DJ Lambo, Latasha Ngwube, Denola Grey, Olisa Adibua, Nonso Bassey, Shade Ladipo and more.

See the photos below.

