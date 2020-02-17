Connect with us

All the Celebrities Spotted at the 69th NBA All-Star Game

The 69th NBA All-Star Game was held at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

This year’s game pitted Team LeBron versus Team Giannis and Team LeBron took home the victory at the end of the game.

Notably, Team LeBron wore No 2 in honour of the number Gianna Bryant wore on her youth team, while Team Giannis wore No 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant.

Both teams also wore patches honouring the crash victims.

Here are all the celebrities we spotted at the game.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kanye West attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Tiffany Haddish (L) and Chris Tucker attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and J. Cole attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Hudson performs during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Common performs onstage during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Hudson performs during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Quavo (L) and Kanye West attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Lil Wayne performs during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: DJ Khaled performs during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Jennifer Hudson, Ludacris, and Chadwick Boseman attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Eboni Nichols (L) and Queen Latifah attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Quavo (L) attends the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Quavo, Offset, and Cardi B attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Common, Tiffany Haddish, and Giannis Antetokounmpo attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Cardi B attends the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Chadwick Boseman (L) and Taylor Simone Ledward attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Chris Tucker attends the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

