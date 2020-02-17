All the Celebrities Spotted at the 69th NBA All-Star Game

The 69th NBA All-Star Game was held at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

This year’s game pitted Team LeBron versus Team Giannis and Team LeBron took home the victory at the end of the game.

Notably, Team LeBron wore No 2 in honour of the number Gianna Bryant wore on her youth team, while Team Giannis wore No 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant.

Both teams also wore patches honouring the crash victims.

Here are all the celebrities we spotted at the game.

Photo Credit: Getty Images