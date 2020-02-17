Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot’s “Who’s The Boss”

Connect with us

The highly anticipated Nollywood film by InkblotWho’s The Boss” got premiered on Sunday, and everyone, from celebrities, to influencers, came looking like a boss.

The movie, directed and written by Chinaza Onuzo, whose writing credits include The Wedding Party 2The Arbitration and The Set Up.

“Who’s The Boss”, produced in association with Accelerate, stars Funke Akindele-Bello. Blossom Chukwujekwu, Sharon Ooja, Segun Arinze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, Tayo Faniran and Bollylomo.

Watch the trailer here.

Spot your faves!

Related Topics:
