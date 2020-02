Another 2020 wedding, done, signed and sealed 💃🏾.

Over the weekend, Anita Joseph tied the knot with her beau, MC Fish, and she’s feeling so grateful for marrying the love of her life.

Check out their pre-wedding shoot.

The Nollywood actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from the wedding, and we can’t wait to get the full photos.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: anitajoseph8