Anita Joseph has Only Sweet Words as She Introduces Us to her Fiancé ❤️

Love is such a beautiful thing, and it’s obvious Anita Joseph has found that special someone who takes her breath away.

The Nollywood actress has only sweet words for her fiancé in what seems like pre-wedding photos on Instagram.

And the lucky man is… Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish.

She wrote:

The moment I laid my eyes on you my world changed…

All I could see was beauty around me ..

All I felt was pure bliss…

Thank you for Loving me and protecting me 🤸‍♀️

You believe in me even when I doubt my self 👍

You give me the strength to go on

Because of you this world is a better place

Because of you am a better Woman

You are the stars in my sky and the sun to my world ❤️

Am on Cloud nine every time am with you 🙈

And the baby in me comes out🥂

Thank you for been You you a good Man (my gee)

May JEHOVAH ELOHIM bless you and

What ever you touch turns to Gold may you know no pain nor Sorrow…

Your paths are blessed your legs are sanctified

The LORD is your Protection … in JESUS NAME AMEN🙏

I Love you my King 👑I really do LOVE YOU 🤸‍♀️

What ever you were telling me here I love it @realmcfish 😂

Check out the photos for proof that “love is beautiful”!

Photo Credit: anitajoseph8