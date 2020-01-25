BBNaija’s Lolu is Introducing us to his “Sweetpea”

Big Brother Naija 2018 star Lolu has finally unveiled the face of his lady love on social media, sharing her photos to mark her birthday.

According to her IG profile, her name is Morayo and she is a YouTuber.

Taking to Instagram, Lolu wrote: “Even when I lose, I’m winning.. Only because of You. Happy Birthday Sweetpea ♥️🤟🏾”

Back in December, Lolu gave us a hint of his relationship status when he shared a photo of himself holding his mystery girl’s hand on his Instagram story. In the post, he revealed that he would be getting married soon. He noted that he would tell his fans when a date has been gotten.

Photo Credit: @officialomololu