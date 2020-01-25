Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Lolu is Introducing us to his "Sweetpea"

Movies & TV Music Nollywood Scoop

Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham's "Alakada Reloaded"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Tomike Alayande in ”Unmendable”

Movies & TV Scoop

Everyone is Jumping on the #SocialChallenge | Here Are Our Faves

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Brace Up, Guys! Mercy Eke is Making her Acting Debut

Movies & TV Scoop

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are Officially Divorced

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood

The BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Movies & TV Scoop

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi's Comment to Lupita Nyong'o about “Americanah” is Too Important

Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Lolu is Introducing us to his “Sweetpea”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2018 star Lolu has finally unveiled the face of his lady love on social media,  sharing her photos to mark her birthday.

According to her IG profile, her name is Morayo and she is a YouTuber.

Taking to Instagram, Lolu wrote: “Even when I lose, I’m winning.. Only because of You. Happy Birthday Sweetpea ♥️🤟🏾”

Back in December, Lolu gave us a hint of his relationship status when he shared a photo of himself holding his mystery girl’s hand on his Instagram story. In the post, he revealed that he would be getting married soon. He noted that he would tell his fans when a date has been gotten.

Photo Credit: @officialomololu

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Advertisement
css.php