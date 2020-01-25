Connect with us

Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham's "Alakada Reloaded"

#BBNaija's Lolu is Introducing us to his "Sweetpea"

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Tomike Alayande in ”Unmendable”

Everyone is Jumping on the #SocialChallenge | Here Are Our Faves

Brace Up, Guys! Mercy Eke is Making her Acting Debut

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are Officially Divorced

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

The BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi's Comment to Lupita Nyong'o about “Americanah” is Too Important

1 hour ago

When the star-studded third installment of Toyin Abraham‘s “Alakada Reloaded” was released in 2017, we all thought it couldn’t get any better than that, with celebrities like Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Gabriel Afolayan making special appearances.

Now it seems Toyin Abraham has definitely outdone herelf, with the number of celebrities she is bringing onboard the fourth “Alakada Reloaded” franchise.

So far, some of the celebrities that have parts in the movie include Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, Khafi, Khloe, Aphrodija, MC Lively, Broda Shaggi, among others.

The first installment of the ‘Alakada’ movie series was released in 2009. In 2013 and 2017 respectively, she released the second and third installments respectively.

Photo Credit: @toyin_abraham

