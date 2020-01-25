Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham’s “Alakada Reloaded”

When the star-studded third installment of Toyin Abraham‘s “Alakada Reloaded” was released in 2017, we all thought it couldn’t get any better than that, with celebrities like Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Gabriel Afolayan making special appearances.

Now it seems Toyin Abraham has definitely outdone herelf, with the number of celebrities she is bringing onboard the fourth “Alakada Reloaded” franchise.

So far, some of the celebrities that have parts in the movie include Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, Khafi, Khloe, Aphrodija, MC Lively, Broda Shaggi, among others.

The first installment of the ‘Alakada’ movie series was released in 2009. In 2013 and 2017 respectively, she released the second and third installments respectively.

Photo Credit: @toyin_abraham