WATCH Patoranking Perform “Feelings” Live on ColorsxStudios

BN TVWATCH Patoranking Perform "Feelings" Live on ColorsxStudios Published 2 hours ago on January 25, 2020By BN TV Patoranking shares a breezy performance of "Feelings", a stand out cut lifted from the album "Wilmer" on ColorsxStudios.Watch the video below.