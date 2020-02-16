Jessica Kakkad still Supports Mofe Duncan No Matter What

It’s been over ten months since Mofe Duncan confirmed his separation from ex-wife, Jessica Kakkad, but that’s not stopping them from showing their support for each other.

On Saturday, the Nollywood actor took to Instagram to introduce us to his partner as he also penned down some sweet words.

He wrote:

☆ I was afraid. I’ve been here before. It hurt. I tried to heal it. It hurt the more. Then I gave up. The world laughed. I cried. God listened. God willed it. The Universe provided. I accepted. You approved. I’m not afraid. Not anymore. ☆ J.A.G.❤🔒 ☆ HER. ☆ #HappyValentinesDay ☆

Talking about support, Jessica commented on the post, saying: “She’s Beautiful, Happy Valentine’s Day guys.”