Cheers to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as she Bags Another Win 🎓

Cheers to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as she Bags Another Win 🎓

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

We’re super proud of her!

On Monday, May 18, award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will become the first black woman to deliver the address of the University of Pennsylvania at the 264th Commencement since 1978, and will also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

The announcement was made today by Vice President and University Secretary, Medha Narvekar.

The University President said Amy Gutmann: “We are honored to bestow our highest degree on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and have her address our graduates at Penn’s 264th Commencement. Her compelling narratives and absolutely fascinating commentary on complex cultural issues elevate the power of the individual voice.”

Julie Beren Platt, Penn trustee and chair of the Trustee Honorary Degrees Committee, stated that: “It will be our pleasure to welcome renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as our 2020 Commencement speaker and to celebrate the contributions of all of our extraordinary honorees. Their exceptional achievements encompass world-changing discovery, creativity, scholarship, the guardianship of justice, and compassionate service to others. We are privileged to honor them as we celebrate Commencement and our wonderful Class of 2020.”

Congrats to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie for always making us proud!

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

