Have a Front Seat View of the Creation & Launch of “The Rihanna Book” | WATCH

1 hour ago

Step behind the scenes and take a look at the creation of “The Rihanna Book“.

On October 7th 2019, Rihanna announced plans for her first visual autobiography titled “The Rihanna Book”. The 504-paged masterpiece contains over 1,050 colored photos and 11 special inserts documenting Rihanna’s decorated career which is published by Phaidon.

Join Rihanna from the earliest meeting 5 years ago to the launch of the book at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City this past October.

And as a Valentine’s Day gift to her lovely fans, the super-sized Luxury Supreme edition is now available to order, and guess what, you get a signed “Love, Rihanna” by Rihanna.

You can visit the website for more details.

Watch the video below.

