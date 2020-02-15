Connect with us

Bryan Okwara & his Partner, Marie Miller are Expecting a Baby 🎉

Congratulations are in order for Bryan Okwara and his partner Marie Miller who announced that they are expecting their 1st child together.

Bryan shared a photo of the 2013 Miss Earth Nigeria, who is heavily pregnant, making the big reveal on his Instagram with the sweetest caption.

My valentine.

With a very gentle and beautiful heart.
I cant find the words to tell you how truly happy you make me feel. In an imperfect world… you are perfect in every way. You are a blessing to me… and May God continue to bless you and our beautiful child. Amen🙏

Marie Miller also shared a photo of herself, with the caption:

@bryanokwara don’t be jealous o, but this our baby will be my 1st love now and you’ll be relegated to 2nd love 😂😂😂😂 Special thanks to @emmanueloyeleke for the beautiful pictures, you made all this possible. And to @diolsclassics for the bomb-ass make up, you rock Efe! And special thanks to #bbycks for our little one and to God almighty for being with us…

Congrats to the parents to be!

