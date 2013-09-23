Model/Video Vixen Marie Miller is Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 in Lagos – First Photos!

Marie Miller is Miss Earth Nigeria 2013.
On Sunday 22nd September 2013, the finale for the Miss Earth Nigeria competition took place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.
The show hosted by actor/TV presenter Joseph Benjamin, saw the anticipated guests – American actor Boris Kodjoe, American model/actress Amber Rose and American hip hop star Karly Redd as judges.
Top Nigerian photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Nollywood actress Ini Edo were also among the panel of judges.
After a rigorous screening exercise, the 25 year old popular model/video vixen beat out 22 other finalists to be crowned winner.
BellaNaija Events was present at the finale. Check it out!
Keep refreshing BellaNaija.com for more photos from the event.
Photo Credit: Kunle Haastrup for Insignia Media
This one is way better dan miss nigeria and MBGN
She is beautiful.
Y will Nigerians stop copying…………hian! Which one is Miss Earth Nigeria again, jst wastngi money on irrelevant projects………and all d judge re nt even Nigerians, foolish pple.
It’s not copying. There is an annual international Miss Earth competition and various participating countries send candidates to the international competition.
She is very Hot!!
iyama
She looks lovely in the traditional attire.
I’ve always known she was going to be among the top….she’s a very beautiful girl. Congrats to her.
congrats to her…
what video has she featured lemme sheck youtube..
run my race(burna boy)….iheneme (tuface) and a few others.
The body on her though…. Congratulations marie.
@ clara u sound confuse…wat do u mean by “Y WIL NIGERIANS STOP COPYING”(ur staatement doesn’t mak any sense)moreso is INI EDO NT A NIGERIAN
she’s beautiful but it was so obvious she would win.
@hisha u will see d sense in what clara is saying when you pause to think…hw many beauty queenz nigeria go get? Lots of millionz wasted on these shows nd no impact is felt by d queen after all d promises dey make…yet in ds same country dere is starvation, poor education, STRIKE!!! So u see… If this money was channeled in2 NGOz we wld b betta of 4 it
1. Her body is SICK!!!
2. Congratulations to her.
3. I MET BORIS KODJOE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😀
she try jawe
It was a no brainer that she was gonna win. Did you see the other girls? Maybe it was a strategy..who knows. Congrats to her!
Politics
love her body- built
nice one
Bikini bod!toh bad mehn….Evn Yvonne Nelson has got notin on u.
Her face is not her best feature thou! Miss Nigeria still beat them all
My kind of body. She’s sexy.
Her body is sexy,bikini body… Nigeria is not wasting money Oº°˚˚°ºok ? ♓øw many NGos do U̶̲̥̅̊ wanna av before poverty is eradicated?its not this pageantry that is eating our money, its a way of help too.. Besides,most beauty pageantries are organized by private persons α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ some of the prizes awarded are the money relized from the contestants registration fees.. People should stop saying senseless things, that is one of the things helping to kill nigerians.. Contest α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ stop being jealous becos the money is not being given to U̶̲̥̅̊.. They work hard to earn it, work so U̶̲̥̅̊ could be in nmoney.. Poverty is a sin U̶̲̥̅̊ know
Beauty pageantry is not a sin, only when it is done in the wrong way.. What abt all these maltina dance all, gulder ultimate search,nigeria has talent,BBA,mtn project fame, nigerian idols.. Name it..some of these winners wiv conscience end up opening thge NGos U̶̲̥̅̊ are looking for.. Go into one, so U̶̲̥̅̊ could also help eradicate poverty.. Tell God to open ur spiritual eyes to see what α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ ♓øw our money α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ resources are being embezzeled@Clara.. Don’t say what U̶̲̥̅̊ don’t know to avoid God’s punishment, who are the CEO’s of NGOs? The celebrities of course..through?beauty pageantry, BBA etc..I rest my case