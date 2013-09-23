BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Model/Video Vixen Marie Miller is Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 in Lagos – First Photos!

23.09.2013 at By 25 Comments

Marie Miller - Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 Finale - BellaNaija 01

Marie Miller is Miss Earth Nigeria 2013.

On Sunday 22nd September 2013, the finale for the Miss Earth Nigeria competition took place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The show hosted by actor/TV presenter Joseph Benjamin, saw the anticipated guests – American actor Boris Kodjoe, American model/actress Amber Rose and American hip hop star Karly Redd as judges.

Top Nigerian photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Nollywood actress Ini Edo were also among the panel of judges.

After a rigorous screening exercise, the 25 year old popular model/video vixen beat out 22 other finalists to be crowned winner.

BellaNaija Events was present at the finale. Check it out!
Marie Miller - Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 Finale - BellaNaija 02Marie Miller - Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 Finale - BellaNaija 03Marie Miller - Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 Finale - BellaNaija 04Marie Miller - Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 Finale - BellaNaija 05Marie Miller - Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 Finale - BellaNaija 06Marie Miller - September 2013 - BellaNaija 01

Keep refreshing BellaNaija.com for more photos from the event.

Photo Credit: Kunle Haastrup for Insignia Media

25 Comments on Model/Video Vixen Marie Miller is Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 in Lagos – First Photos!
  • Titi September 23, 2013 at 10:10 pm

    This one is way better dan miss nigeria and MBGN
    She is beautiful.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • CIara September 23, 2013 at 10:13 pm

    Y will Nigerians stop copying…………hian! Which one is Miss Earth Nigeria again, jst wastngi money on irrelevant projects………and all d judge re nt even Nigerians, foolish pple.

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • ao September 24, 2013 at 7:47 pm

      It’s not copying. There is an annual international Miss Earth competition and various participating countries send candidates to the international competition.

      Love this! 2
  • www.legonaija.blogspot.com September 23, 2013 at 10:13 pm

    She is very Hot!!
    legonaija.blogspot.com

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • mhhhmmm September 23, 2013 at 10:14 pm

    iyama

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • http://africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/ September 23, 2013 at 10:35 pm

    She looks lovely in the traditional attire.

    http://africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Miss_Flygerian September 23, 2013 at 10:35 pm

    I’ve always known she was going to be among the top….she’s a very beautiful girl. Congrats to her.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • QueenofEverything September 23, 2013 at 10:51 pm

    congrats to her…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Dora the explorer September 23, 2013 at 10:58 pm

    what video has she featured lemme sheck youtube..

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • ima September 23, 2013 at 11:38 pm

      run my race(burna boy)….iheneme (tuface) and a few others.

      Love this! 0
  • Kay September 23, 2013 at 11:26 pm

    The body on her though…. Congratulations marie.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • hisha September 24, 2013 at 12:06 am

    @ clara u sound confuse…wat do u mean by “Y WIL NIGERIANS STOP COPYING”(ur staatement doesn’t mak any sense)moreso is INI EDO NT A NIGERIAN

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • nene September 24, 2013 at 6:05 am

    she’s beautiful but it was so obvious she would win.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Jane September 24, 2013 at 6:50 am

    @hisha u will see d sense in what clara is saying when you pause to think…hw many beauty queenz nigeria go get? Lots of millionz wasted on these shows nd no impact is felt by d queen after all d promises dey make…yet in ds same country dere is starvation, poor education, STRIKE!!! So u see… If this money was channeled in2 NGOz we wld b betta of 4 it

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Berry Dakara September 24, 2013 at 8:24 am

    1. Her body is SICK!!!
    2. Congratulations to her.
    3. I MET BORIS KODJOE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😀

    berrydakara.blogspot.com

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Hurpeyeahmie September 24, 2013 at 8:27 am

    she try jawe

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ms. Jayee September 24, 2013 at 8:40 am

    It was a no brainer that she was gonna win. Did you see the other girls? Maybe it was a strategy..who knows. Congrats to her!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Fashionbabe September 24, 2013 at 8:51 am

    Politics

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • loveth .O September 24, 2013 at 9:35 am

    love her body- built

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • charles September 24, 2013 at 11:08 am

    nice one

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tuu September 24, 2013 at 11:21 am

    Bikini bod!toh bad mehn….Evn Yvonne Nelson has got notin on u.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Modella September 24, 2013 at 11:23 am

    Her face is not her best feature thou! Miss Nigeria still beat them all

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ao September 24, 2013 at 7:49 pm

    My kind of body. She’s sexy.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Echeji mimin October 10, 2013 at 7:18 pm

    Her body is sexy,bikini body… Nigeria is not wasting money Oº°˚˚°ºok ? ♓øw many NGos do U̶̲̥̅̊ wanna av before poverty is eradicated?its not this pageantry that is eating our money, its a way of help too.. Besides,most beauty pageantries are organized by private persons α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ some of the prizes awarded are the money relized from the contestants registration fees.. People should stop saying senseless things, that is one of the things helping to kill nigerians.. Contest α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ stop being jealous becos the money is not being given to U̶̲̥̅̊.. They work hard to earn it, work so U̶̲̥̅̊ could be in nmoney.. Poverty is a sin U̶̲̥̅̊ know

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Echeji mimin October 10, 2013 at 7:26 pm

    Beauty pageantry is not a sin, only when it is done in the wrong way.. What abt all these maltina dance all, gulder ultimate search,nigeria has talent,BBA,mtn project fame, nigerian idols.. Name it..some of these winners wiv conscience end up opening thge NGos U̶̲̥̅̊ are looking for.. Go into one, so U̶̲̥̅̊ could also help eradicate poverty.. Tell God to open ur spiritual eyes to see what α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ ♓øw our money α̇̇̇̊Ω̶̣̣̥̇̊d̶̲̥̅̊ resources are being embezzeled@Clara.. Don’t say what U̶̲̥̅̊ don’t know to avoid God’s punishment, who are the CEO’s of NGOs? The celebrities of course..through?beauty pageantry, BBA etc..I rest my case

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija