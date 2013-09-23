Model/Video Vixen Marie Miller is Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2013 in Lagos – First Photos!

Marie Miller is Miss Earth Nigeria 2013.

On Sunday 22nd September 2013, the finale for the Miss Earth Nigeria competition took place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The show hosted by actor/TV presenter Joseph Benjamin, saw the anticipated guests – American actor Boris Kodjoe, American model/actress Amber Rose and American hip hop star Karly Redd as judges.

Top Nigerian photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Nollywood actress Ini Edo were also among the panel of judges.

After a rigorous screening exercise, the 25 year old popular model/video vixen beat out 22 other finalists to be crowned winner.

BellaNaija Events was present at the finale. Check it out!



Photo Credit: Kunle Haastrup for Insignia Media