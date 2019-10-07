Connect with us

Rihanna is Releasing an Autobiography - “The Rihanna Book” | Get the Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

Rihanna announced plans for her first visual autobiography titled “The Rihanna Book” on Monday, 7th of October.

The 504-paged masterpiece contains over 1,050 colored photos and 11 special inserts documenting Rihanna’s decorated career which will be published by Phaidon.

A press statement for the book reads:

From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur. Many of these images have never before been published.

Rihanna said in a statement,

Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!

Photo Credit: Phaidon

