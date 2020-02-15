Alexx Ekubo is Addressing the Elephant in the Room – “Internet Fraud” | WATCH

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has kicked off his YouTube channel with a new vlog which he tags “Conversations with Alexx”.

On this episode, he is addressing the elephant in the room, “Internet Fraud”.

He says, “It hurts when I hear stories of real fans and supporters been swindled in the name of their favourite entertainer. In this day and age of modern communication pls, I urge you all to carry out due diligence before engaging any entertainer online. Pls, watch this video as I break down simple steps to avoid being a victim.”

Watch the video below.