First Look at Kayode Kasum’s “This Lady Called Life” starring Bisola Aiyeola, Wale Ojo, Jemima Osunde

Nollywood director Kayode Kasum has released a first look at his upcoming feature film titled “This Lady Called Life“. The movie, which stars Bisola Aiyeola, explores the culinary world as Aiye, an ambitious cook, hopes become a renowned Chef.

Becoming a chef is Aiye’s greatest desire. But. She is a young, struggling, single mother who has been abandoned by her family. To settle for defeat, or to fight against all odds to become the chef of her dreams? That is the question.

The movie stars, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Iwara, Wale Ojo, Tina Mba, Jemima Osunde, Lota Chukwu, Molawa Onajobi, Paul Utomi, Micheal Ejoor, Asaah Samuel, Miyonsea, Tuke Morgan and lots more.

