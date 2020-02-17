Connect with us

Movies & TV

Marcy Dolapo Oni is sparking a necessary Conversation with Short Film "Omo Wa" & This Is How the Premiere Went

Movies & TV Nollywood

First Look at Kayode Kasum's "This Lady Called Life" starring Bisola Aiyeola, Wale Ojo, Jemima Osunde

Events Movies & TV

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Turned Up for the Wedding of Ngozi Ezeonu's Daughter

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Princess, Mother, Actor! Dolapo Oni is All of These in this Special issue of TW Magazine

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot's "Who's The Boss"

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Learning, Loving & Can't Wait for the Future with Husband Clifford Sule

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is Back! Watch Episode 1 of Season 6 on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's a New Era with the Trio! Watch Episode 5 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Lota Chukwu & Efa Iwara in this Short Film "A Love Story"

Movies & TV

Marcy Dolapo Oni is sparking a necessary Conversation with Short Film “Omo Wa” & This Is How the Premiere Went

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Marcy Dolapo Oni has hosted the private screening of her new short film, titled Omo Wa. The short film shows the struggles of a pregnant lady who is trying to overcome challenges while her husband struggles with the impending responsibilities in their relationship. Omo Wa by extension pierces into the struggles of several women in the society who pass through similar discomfort.

Directed by Seyi Babatope, Omo Wa is a story of a young couple, Folarin and Salewa, who live in Lagos. They maneuver their way through their relationship, even as they are about to embark on a new phase of their lives- Parenthood. While all seems well and straight forward, cracks soon begin to show as it becomes clear they are not on the same page. While becoming a parent, in theory, sounds wonderful, the reality of it becomes all too daunting for Folarin. Salewa, on the other hand, didn’t see this coming, she must have thought of the best pregnancy period with the love of her life.

Director, Seyi Babatope, and Executive Producer, Marcy Dolapo Oni

Over the weekend, Omo Wa premiered in a non-conventional style, as it took the conversation to a panel session with Marcy Dolapo Oni, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Tito Bez-Idakula, Oscar Oyinsan, Anita Okoye, and Noble Igwe who spoke through the issues depicted in the film and on how creating a healthy family is part of a growth process.

Marcy Dolapo Oni was supported at the event by her husband, Prince Adegbite Sijuwade.

Marcy Dolapo Oni and husband Prince Adegbite Sijuwade

Also spotted at the event was Mo Abudu, Biola Alabi, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Bez Idakula, Baaj Adebule, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Waje, Chigul, Osas Ighodaro, Ozinna Anumudu, Emmanuel Ikubese, Anita Adeoye, and many more guests.

See all the photos from the premiere below!

***

The Guests

The Support

The Panel

Photo Credit: Kola Oshalusi for Insigna Media

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Google Developer Expert Timothy Olaleke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Stand To End Rape: Who Will Protect the Children?

RiRi Okoye: I Can’t Get Enough of Desserts

Ife Ibitokun: Should I Guarantee that Loan?

Ayo Otubanjo: Here’s Why You’re Having Sudden Hair Loss

Advertisement
css.php