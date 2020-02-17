Marcy Dolapo Oni is sparking a necessary Conversation with Short Film “Omo Wa” & This Is How the Premiere Went

Marcy Dolapo Oni has hosted the private screening of her new short film, titled Omo Wa. The short film shows the struggles of a pregnant lady who is trying to overcome challenges while her husband struggles with the impending responsibilities in their relationship. Omo Wa by extension pierces into the struggles of several women in the society who pass through similar discomfort.

Directed by Seyi Babatope, Omo Wa is a story of a young couple, Folarin and Salewa, who live in Lagos. They maneuver their way through their relationship, even as they are about to embark on a new phase of their lives- Parenthood. While all seems well and straight forward, cracks soon begin to show as it becomes clear they are not on the same page. While becoming a parent, in theory, sounds wonderful, the reality of it becomes all too daunting for Folarin. Salewa, on the other hand, didn’t see this coming, she must have thought of the best pregnancy period with the love of her life.

Over the weekend, Omo Wa premiered in a non-conventional style, as it took the conversation to a panel session with Marcy Dolapo Oni, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Tito Bez-Idakula, Oscar Oyinsan, Anita Okoye, and Noble Igwe who spoke through the issues depicted in the film and on how creating a healthy family is part of a growth process.

Marcy Dolapo Oni was supported at the event by her husband, Prince Adegbite Sijuwade.

Also spotted at the event was Mo Abudu, Biola Alabi, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Bez Idakula, Baaj Adebule, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Waje, Chigul, Osas Ighodaro, Ozinna Anumudu, Emmanuel Ikubese, Anita Adeoye, and many more guests.

