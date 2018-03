Have you ever imagined how Yoruba songs would sound like if performed by an Igbo highlife band? Look no more. You already know this is what EmmaOhMaGod does best.

In this new video, he performs and highlife version of Olamide‘s hit songs Wo & Science Student, even throwing in a jab at Big Brother Naija‘s Tobi & Cee-C along the way.

Watch the video below: