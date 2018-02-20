Efe set to Release New EP on Sunday

After releasing back to back singles – Based on Logistics, Somebody, I Love You and Warri featuring Olamide – in the year 2017, Efe is set to dish out his first body of work for the year 2018, an EP titled “Am Sorry Am Winning“.
The Matrix Music Nation act plans to release this 7 Track EP on his birthday, the 25th of February, 2018 as a birthday gift to all his loyal fans.
This very dedicated indigenous rapper has shown no sign of slowing down and wants to use this new body of work to show appreciation to all his fans across the world.
“Am Sorry Am Winning” EP features Olamide, Oritse Femi, DJ Neptune and a surprise feature from Nigeria’s Number 1 Social Media Ranter Lasisi Elenu with production credits going to Duktor Sett, Young Jonn, and T.U.C.
See tracklist below:
LOL. What is the ‘AM’ though?
i get somebody wey get somebody wey peson wey get somebody; J town in the building; Area!!! ehh!!!! Area !!
From the track list, what does “I DONE care” mean exactly?
lol at my Bners ..thats why I visit this blog more than others ….no time for nonsense..but i hope this man makes it this time because before you know it prize money will run out