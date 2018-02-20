BellaNaija

Efe set to Release New EP on Sunday

20.02.2018 at By 10 Comments

"Am Sorry Am Winning" - Efe set to Release New EP on Sunday

After releasing back to back singles – Based on Logistics, Somebody, I Love You and Warri featuring Olamide – in the year 2017, Efe is set to dish out his first body of work for the year 2018, an EP titled “Am Sorry Am Winning“.

The Matrix Music Nation act plans to release this 7 Track EP on his birthday, the 25th of February, 2018 as a birthday gift to all his loyal fans.

This very dedicated indigenous rapper has shown no sign of slowing down and wants to use this new body of work to show appreciation to all his fans across the world.

Am Sorry Am Winning” EP features Olamide, Oritse Femi, DJ Neptune and a surprise feature from Nigeria’s Number 1 Social Media Ranter Lasisi Elenu with production credits going to Duktor Sett, Young Jonn, and T.U.C.

See tracklist below:

10 Comments on Efe set to Release New EP on Sunday
  • Chibaby February 20, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    LOL. What is the ‘AM’ though?

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • shaday February 20, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Repeat after me, I’M not AM!!!!

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Queen Spicey February 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Somebody make him stop, please.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Ms. Lurve February 20, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Are you telling me that NOBODY in your team knows the difference between I’m and Am.? Nobody? The record company, your M`anager, the Graphic Artist, the Printers, the Featured Artists, you??? Efe say no to mediocrity in 2018!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Busarni February 20, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    i get somebody wey get somebody wey peson wey get somebody; J town in the building; Area!!! ehh!!!! Area !!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • ozyy February 20, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Our youth now do not know the difference between AM and I’M… Sad. HR should start using this as a basis for recruitment, if you can’t spell certain simple words. Bye.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Papacy February 20, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    From the track list, what does “I DONE care” mean exactly?

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Deeeva February 20, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Okk. Let’s pretend the ‘am sorry am winning and the ‘I done care’ is in Pidgin English!!!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Alterego February 21, 2018 at 12:47 am

    I go mental when I see people use ‘Am’ instead of ‘I’m’. I mean, it is such a turn off. I’m not really a grammar snob, but please! I’m not Am. That said, these are the things that want to make me chew my hair off my head : Been/being, your/you’re, of/off, sew/sow, its/it’s, fork/ferk/fek/fuck……
    F*ck!
    P.S: The list is endless. What about improper capitalization? How can you write: my name is chinedu?

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • omomo February 21, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      lol at my Bners ..thats why I visit this blog more than others ….no time for nonsense..but i hope this man makes it this time because before you know it prize money will run out

      Love this! 2
