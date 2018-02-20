New Music: Wizkid x Ceeza Milli x Spotless x Terri – Soco

Off Starboy‘s forthcoming Made In Lagos EP, Wizkid teams up with Ceeza Milli, Spotless and new signing Terri on this new single titled Soco.
The track was produced by Northboi and the video will be released soon.
Hit Play below!
