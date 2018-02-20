New Video: Kagwe Mungai feat. Niniola -Till The End

Taurus Musik‘s Kagwe Mungai releases the visuals of his much anticipated Love Ballad, Till The End Featuring Niniola.
The Video which was shot by Stanz Visuals is simply top notch.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
20.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Taurus Musik‘s Kagwe Mungai releases the visuals of his much anticipated Love Ballad, Till The End Featuring Niniola.
The Video which was shot by Stanz Visuals is simply top notch.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline