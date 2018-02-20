BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Davido’s “If” goes Diamond, “Fall” goes Platinum 🙌🏾

20.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Davido's "If" goes Diamond, "Fall" goes Platinum -BellaNaija

Davido‘s hit songs “If” and “Fall” have gone diamond and platinum respectively!

Davido shared the news on his Instagram page, also announcing that his awards and plaques have arrived.

He shared a photo of himself at the Columbia Records office with his awards and plaques, writing:

‘IF’ Is officially Diamond and ‘FALL’ is officially Platinum in sales!!! My 🏆’s finallly came in as well! GOD IS REAL!! 😇😇😇! Thank you Guys for making this happen!! ❤️🌎 just gettin started!!! Bless to my team @efe_one@asaasika@missamadi@sirbanko ⚡️

See the post below:

Photo Credit: davidoofficial

3 Comments on Davido’s “If” goes Diamond, “Fall” goes Platinum 🙌🏾
  • Collynxwhyte February 21, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Congratulations to you Davido omo baba olowo. more grace joooo

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • bafe February 21, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Congrats Davido. Wow !! Diamond and platinum in sales!! Is it in American or British version?

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Sharon February 22, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Is it RIAA certified?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija