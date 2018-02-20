Davido’s “If” goes Diamond, “Fall” goes Platinum 🙌🏾

Davido‘s hit songs “If” and “Fall” have gone diamond and platinum respectively!

Davido shared the news on his Instagram page, also announcing that his awards and plaques have arrived.

He shared a photo of himself at the Columbia Records office with his awards and plaques, writing:

‘IF’ Is officially Diamond and ‘FALL’ is officially Platinum in sales!!! My 🏆’s finallly came in as well! GOD IS REAL!! 😇😇😇! Thank you Guys for making this happen!! ❤️🌎 just gettin started!!! Bless to my team @efe_one@asaasika@missamadi@sirbanko ⚡️

