Davido’s “If” goes Diamond, “Fall” goes Platinum 🙌🏾

Davido‘s hit songs “If” and “Fall” have gone diamond and platinum respectively!
Davido shared the news on his Instagram page, also announcing that his awards and plaques have arrived.
He shared a photo of himself at the Columbia Records office with his awards and plaques, writing:
‘IF’ Is officially Diamond and ‘FALL’ is officially Platinum in sales!!! My 🏆’s finallly came in as well! GOD IS REAL!! 😇😇😇! Thank you Guys for making this happen!! ❤️🌎 just gettin started!!! Bless to my team @efe_one@asaasika@missamadi@sirbanko ⚡️
Photo Credit: davidoofficial
Congratulations to you Davido omo baba olowo. more grace joooo
Congrats Davido. Wow !! Diamond and platinum in sales!! Is it in American or British version?
Is it RIAA certified?