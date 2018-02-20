BellaNaija

Femi Otedola Joins Temi & Mr Eazi on Date Night!

20.02.2018

It was date night for Temi Otedola of JTO Fashion her boyfriend, musician Mr Eazi and it looks like they were joined by Femi Otedola!

Temi shared a photo on her snapchat which she captioned Gang. 

See photo below:

 

  • Ottawa Queen February 20, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    okay!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Vera February 20, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Is their (Temi and Cuppy) mother Ghanaian or Half Ghanaian or something?

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Fifi February 21, 2018 at 1:23 pm

      Yes half ghanaian

      Love this! 22
  • Fizzy February 20, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    When your Dad approves of your boyfriend = the boy is good!

    Love this! 47 Reply
    • seriously February 20, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      They are not even dating, it’s all for publicity. If anything, it’s a business related relationship

      Love this! 35
  • I’mJustSayn’ February 21, 2018 at 5:26 am

    Cute!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • MrsO February 21, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    She looked better dark-skinned.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Mahka February 21, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Femi struggling to be a ‘ cool’ dad😁

    Love this! 26 Reply
