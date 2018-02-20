Femi Otedola Joins Temi & Mr Eazi on Date Night!

It was date night for Temi Otedola of JTO Fashion her boyfriend, musician Mr Eazi and it looks like they were joined by Femi Otedola!
Temi shared a photo on her snapchat which she captioned Gang.
See photo below:
20.02.2018
okay!
Is their (Temi and Cuppy) mother Ghanaian or Half Ghanaian or something?
Yes half ghanaian
When your Dad approves of your boyfriend = the boy is good!
They are not even dating, it’s all for publicity. If anything, it’s a business related relationship
Cute!
She looked better dark-skinned.
Femi struggling to be a ‘ cool’ dad😁