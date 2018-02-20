BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman

20.02.2018 at By 16 Comments

Toni Braxton and Birdman are engaged.

The 50-year-old singer confirmed her engagement to the 49-year-old rapper in a teaser for the upcoming season of her show, Braxton Family Values.

She told her family, “I have an announcement to make. I’m engaged!”

Toni and Birdman reportedly first met in 2002 while working on “Baby You Can Do It” together, going on to date in May 2016 and making their first public appearance as a couple at the 2016 BET Awards in June later that year.

Watch the teaser below.

16 Comments on Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman
  • B February 20, 2018 at 11:45 am

    SMH!

    Congratulations to her!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Pat February 20, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Oh oh wot money can do. Tony thot u were classy

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • Sofunmi February 20, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      sweetheart, women nowadays are not looking at class in a man…if they see money…they will use it to be classy.

      women are falling for all the wrong men…see all these beautiful girls who marry footballers (not even WAEC holders o), beautiful classy girls marrying musicians (ajegunle raised)..etc

      sorry dear the life we live in now , people dont give 2 offs… Beyonce married JayZ ( ghetto somebody), etc

      So pls leave them o….money will arrange the class

      Love this! 51
    • Pat February 20, 2018 at 10:38 pm

      LOL

      Love this! 15
  • Lol February 20, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Creep

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • OLD_GAL February 20, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    YULK !!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • OA February 20, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Please, ahbeg, who be birdman?

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Pat February 20, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      He is the “respeck” guy. U got to “respeck” him😁

      Love this! 19
  • Asake February 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    What if they are a perfect fit? What if noone has ever treated her better than Birdman does? What if all he does is for showbiz? What if he totally gets her?

    @Sofunmi, some of them were not opportune to have good education however a few of them do have people tutoring them now that they can afford it. I am sure there are rich & educated men that marry uneducated women. Why can’t the reverse be the case if the person in question is wise and doesn’t take the other party for granted.

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • Olu February 20, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton – all na packaging by their music execs abeg.

    Baby and Li’l Wayne may seem rough on the outside but there must be a reason ‘nice’ girls gravitate towards them.

    And isn’t love supposed to be blind?? 🙂

    Love this! 51 Reply
    • Engoz February 20, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      Love is not blind abeg.

      Love this! 25
  • Ada February 20, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    I noticed that Toni is the only person that talks about the relationship. Birdman is always silent. Anyway I wish her the best.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Engoz February 20, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Whitney, Vivica A. Fox, Toni, etc we need to question the mental health of that generation of women. Don’t let anyone deceive you…A thug can NEVER treat you right. These are men with detestable upbringings. Don’t go near them. You will have a ‘project’ in your hands. You will be a ‘project manager’ for life.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Ec February 21, 2018 at 7:49 am

    If she is happy then that’s good.

    She knows more about him than we do. GO TONI living legend

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Tru February 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    niiiice
    Oya P Diddy (abi Brother Love) how far?

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Sarah February 21, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    My own is how will she cope waking up to see the guy’s face every morning or in a dark room? He looks really scary.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija