Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman

Toni Braxton and Birdman are engaged.

The 50-year-old singer confirmed her engagement to the 49-year-old rapper in a teaser for the upcoming season of her show, Braxton Family Values.

She told her family, “I have an announcement to make. I’m engaged!”

Toni and Birdman reportedly first met in 2002 while working on “Baby You Can Do It” together, going on to date in May 2016 and making their first public appearance as a couple at the 2016 BET Awards in June later that year.

Watch the teaser below.

