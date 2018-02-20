Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman

Toni Braxton and Birdman are engaged.
The 50-year-old singer confirmed her engagement to the 49-year-old rapper in a teaser for the upcoming season of her show, Braxton Family Values.
She told her family, “I have an announcement to make. I’m engaged!”
Toni and Birdman reportedly first met in 2002 while working on “Baby You Can Do It” together, going on to date in May 2016 and making their first public appearance as a couple at the 2016 BET Awards in June later that year.
Congratulations to her!
Oh oh wot money can do. Tony thot u were classy
sweetheart, women nowadays are not looking at class in a man…if they see money…they will use it to be classy.
women are falling for all the wrong men…see all these beautiful girls who marry footballers (not even WAEC holders o), beautiful classy girls marrying musicians (ajegunle raised)..etc
sorry dear the life we live in now , people dont give 2 offs… Beyonce married JayZ ( ghetto somebody), etc
So pls leave them o….money will arrange the class
Please, ahbeg, who be birdman?
He is the “respeck” guy. U got to “respeck” him😁
What if they are a perfect fit? What if noone has ever treated her better than Birdman does? What if all he does is for showbiz? What if he totally gets her?
@Sofunmi, some of them were not opportune to have good education however a few of them do have people tutoring them now that they can afford it. I am sure there are rich & educated men that marry uneducated women. Why can’t the reverse be the case if the person in question is wise and doesn’t take the other party for granted.
Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton – all na packaging by their music execs abeg.
Baby and Li’l Wayne may seem rough on the outside but there must be a reason ‘nice’ girls gravitate towards them.
And isn’t love supposed to be blind?? 🙂
Love is not blind abeg.
I noticed that Toni is the only person that talks about the relationship. Birdman is always silent. Anyway I wish her the best.
Whitney, Vivica A. Fox, Toni, etc we need to question the mental health of that generation of women. Don’t let anyone deceive you…A thug can NEVER treat you right. These are men with detestable upbringings. Don’t go near them. You will have a ‘project’ in your hands. You will be a ‘project manager’ for life.
If she is happy then that’s good.
She knows more about him than we do. GO TONI living legend
Oya P Diddy (abi Brother Love) how far?
My own is how will she cope waking up to see the guy’s face every morning or in a dark room? He looks really scary.