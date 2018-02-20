“It will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories” – Michelle Obama on #BlackPanther

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has on her Twitter page heaped praises on “Black Panther,” saying she loved the movie.

Obama congratulated the team behind the movie, adding that because of them, young people will finally see superheroes who look like them on the big screen. She wrote:

Congrats to the entire # blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

“Black Panther” has broken box office records, raking in $218 million on its opening weekend, the biggest ever for a February release.