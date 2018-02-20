“It will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories” – Michelle Obama on #BlackPanther

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has on her Twitter page heaped praises on “Black Panther,” saying she loved the movie.
Obama congratulated the team behind the movie, adding that because of them, young people will finally see superheroes who look like them on the big screen. She wrote:
Congrats to the entire
#blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018
“Black Panther” has broken box office records, raking in $218 million on its opening weekend, the biggest ever for a February release.
Young people we see Super Heroes that look like that…. Was it what your husband watched before becoming a Black American President abi is it the secret of The Mark Zuckerberg and Dangotes of this world…
Her Excellency abeg Chill ! Who seeing Super Heroes Help ?!
Mind is a powerful thing. We have the likes of Mark zuckerberg,Bill Gates, all these white innovators, scientists, ruling the world etc because they portray a powerful representation of themselves. They’ve managed to create a way to instill self confidence. It starts from home, and media is an additional outlet. There shouldn’t be one dangote, it should be several African innovators, creating things, advancing in medical breakthroughs.
Barack Obama didn’t need to watch a superhero movie to get to where he is but he followed in the footsteps of great examples.
It’s just a bigger representation now for Africa/Black people as a whole. If we see ourselves more as superheroes and wakanda(I know it’s a fictional place), there will be a higher level of self confidence, self belief that Africa can be better if we do what’s right.
Honestly to comment like this, you have to be knowledgable and sensitive to the struggle of African Americans. It means much more to them, and maybe also to South Africans than it does to a lot of other Africans. Nobody is dismissing the accomplishments of other black men. But seeing it, makes US, blacks happy each and every time.
but why the hype though on black panther……Is it bcoz it uses an African setting….A Heroe of Colour