“How we raised upwards of $1m in three funding rounds”: Aisha Pandor speaks to Dotun on Building the Future Podcast

We’re bringing to you episodes from the second season of podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku of Starta.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly. This second season is in partnership with The British Council Nigeria.

Aisha Pandor, cofounder of SweepSouth, an online platform for booking, managing and paying for home cleaning services, is the guest on this episode.

Sweepsouth was the first South African startup to be accepted into 500 Startups, and, in 2016, Pandor was named by Forbes Africa as a top African millennial.

In this episode, Pandor discusses how upwards of $1m was raised in three funding rounds.

