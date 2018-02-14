BellaNaija

Today & Everyday, We're Grateful for You, BNers; Happy Valentine's Day ❤

14.02.2018

We know love is to be celebrated everyday, we know love is to be expressed daily, however, on this day chosen to celebrate love, we’re sending you, our precious BN Fam, love, joy, peace, prosperity and laughter.

Thanks for being loyal and caring all these years, and we hope your day brings just what you want it to, and more!

We Love You! Happy Valentine’s Day 😚❤

  • Uju Lilian Ikegbune February 14, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Awww! Thanks Bellanaija Team

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Red February 14, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Happy Valentine’s Day all!

      Love this! 24
  • Ottawa Queen February 14, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Thanks o. So where’s our chocolate?

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Tutu February 14, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Thank you BN. I love y’all too especially Uche. She’s my bestie in my head. Lol

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Becky February 14, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Bella Naija, I love you even back to the Moon. 😘😘😘

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Mama February 14, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Happy Vals day, BN team and BNers!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Sarah February 14, 2018 at 10:17 am

    My Bellanaija! If loving you was a job, I’d be the most deserving, dedicated, and qualified candidate. In fact, I’d even be willing to work for free! Happy valentines day

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Nnenna Onuoha February 14, 2018 at 10:29 am

    We (my family & I) love you too!!!!!!!!Happy Valentine’s day BN!!!!!!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Big Tee February 14, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Happy Val to you too BN, I am wondering when you’d have a giveaway for your audience in diaspora, would be nice to have BN Wonderland in Budapest, Paris or New York right? What have you done for Nigerians in Diaspora lately?

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Udegbunam Chukwudi February 14, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Same to you 🙌🤗🤗🙌

    Love this! 29 Reply
