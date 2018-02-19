BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Watch a New Episode of Dare2Dream Masterclass with Steve Babaeko on BN TV & Get Inspired ✨

19.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Steve Babaeko, an advertising and music executive, public advocate, and founder of X3M Ideas, a Lagos-based digital advertising agency was a mentor at  the Dare2Dream Masterclass series hosted by FCMB.

The Dare2Dream Masterclass series is a part of the FCMB challenge and mentorship programme providing youths an opportunity to listen and learn from established entrepreneurs in the business and entertainment world.

At this masterclass, Steve took time to share some tips with the youths on success. He said, “Any excuse you have not to succeed can be the reason why you should succeed“. He went further to say that everyone was different but in that diversity, was a difference that could be made. ” You need to make yourself indispensable” he added. He also spoke to the young dreamers on the validity of their dreams, saying, “Your dreams are very valid, if you can think it, you can be it“.

Watch:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija