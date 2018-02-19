Watch a New Episode of Dare2Dream Masterclass with Steve Babaeko on BN TV & Get Inspired ✨

Steve Babaeko, an advertising and music executive, public advocate, and founder of X3M Ideas, a Lagos-based digital advertising agency was a mentor at the Dare2Dream Masterclass series hosted by FCMB.

The Dare2Dream Masterclass series is a part of the FCMB challenge and mentorship programme providing youths an opportunity to listen and learn from established entrepreneurs in the business and entertainment world.

At this masterclass, Steve took time to share some tips with the youths on success. He said, “Any excuse you have not to succeed can be the reason why you should succeed“. He went further to say that everyone was different but in that diversity, was a difference that could be made. ” You need to make yourself indispensable” he added. He also spoke to the young dreamers on the validity of their dreams, saying, “Your dreams are very valid, if you can think it, you can be it“.

