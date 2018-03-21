Demi Lovato opens up About being Suicidal at Age 7 on The Dr. Phil Show | Watch on BN TV

In a revealing Up Close and Personal interview, pop icon Demi Lovato speaks out about her past struggles, her sobriety, and her fight to inspire and help her fans on The Dr. Phil Show.

According to her:

The very first time I was suicidal was when I was 7. I had this fascination with death, I have experienced things that I have not talked about, and I don’t know if I ever will talk about. But at 7, I knew that if I were to take my own life, that the pain would end. It came back several times — when I was struggling with depression, my bipolar disorder. And there was a while there when my mom was afraid to wake me up in the mornings because she didn’t know if she opened the door if I would be alive or not,

Dr. Phil and Demi take part in her new project, bringing mental health awareness to people across the world.

