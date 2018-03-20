BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Watch the Special Reading for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book at the International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva

20.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the just-concluded International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva on Saturday, 17th of March.

Chimamanda was at the event for a special reading of her book, Dear Ijeawele or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, a letter she wrote to a friend who had just given birth to a girl.

At the event, fifteen women of all ages and backgrounds read, in their language, passages from the book. Chimamanda herself read a passage from the book in Igbo. Among the readers were actresses Aïssa Maiga and Leila Alaouf, and singer Barbara Hendricks.

Watch the reading below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija