Watch the Special Reading for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Book at the International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the just-concluded International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva on Saturday, 17th of March.

Chimamanda was at the event for a special reading of her book, Dear Ijeawele or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, a letter she wrote to a friend who had just given birth to a girl.

At the event, fifteen women of all ages and backgrounds read, in their language, passages from the book. Chimamanda herself read a passage from the book in Igbo. Among the readers were actresses Aïssa Maiga and Leila Alaouf, and singer Barbara Hendricks.

Watch the reading below:

