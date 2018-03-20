“Black Women are Just as Beautiful as White Women” – Watch Tobi Oredein’s Talk at TEDxTottenham on BN TV

Tobi Oredein is a writer and an international public speaker from London. A graduate of Kings College London, she started her career in entertainment journalism working for TVTimes, Daily Mail and Look magazine.

Her real-life experience of shopping is the basis for her idea about how the dynamics of the media, and as a consequence society, views and treats women based on race. In this thought-provoking talk, Tobi suggests that if the media prioritised the views of black and minority ethnic women, society would be more forthcoming when having a conversation about race, racism and the differing lived experiences.

