Fetty Wap welcomes Baby No 7

26-year-old rapper Fetty Wap has become a father for the seventh time, welcoming a son just two months after he welcomed a daughter with Alexis Skyy.

The rapper and the baby’s mother Lezhae Zeona already share a daughter together, Zaviera Maxwell, who is almost 3.

According to People, Lezhae shared a video of herself with her baby boy on Instagram Live, in a hospital bed with her son was wrapped in a blanket.

The rap star’s daughter Alaiya Grace, who was born three months premature in January is still in the hospital.

Photo Credit: @fetywap1738