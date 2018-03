Semah and Flavour present their official video for Power And Glory, track number five off their EP, Divine.

The tranquility in Power And Glory visuals are befitting for this up-tempo feel good song, which instantly transports viewers into a state of serenity.

Directed by AngryBird Productions, Flavour’s fans and audience will notice the addition of two very special cameos in the video.

Hit Play below!



Behind-The-Scenes: