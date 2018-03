Nigerian afrobeats star Blackmagic returns with a massive collaboration titled “Wonder” featuring American superstar Fetty Wap. Speaking about the track, Blackmagic states:

The song is inspired by an ode to the beauty that African women possess, and the power of that beauty to inspire art and creativity. The song is about the pure pleasure of watching a beautiful woman dance, the radiance of her smile and the wonder of her body. A woman’s beauty is one of the many joys of life.