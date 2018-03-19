Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Book gets a Special Reading at the International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the just concluded International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva on Saturday, 17th of March.
Chimamanda was at the event for a special reading of her book, Dear Ijeawele or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, a letter she wrote for a friend who had just given birth to a girl.
At the event, fifteen women of all ages and backgrounds read, in their language, passages from the book. Chimamanda herself read a passage from the book in Igbo. Among the readers were actresses Aïssa Maiga and Leila Alaouf, and singer Barbara Hendricks.
See the list of readers below.
Katia Akselrod | Russian
Leila Alaouf | French
Olga Baranova | German
Radhia Bouzaine | Arabic
Laure Dieudonné | Creole
Silvia Fabiani | Italian
Barbara Hendricks | English
Sung-Mi Kim | Korean
Linn Larsdotter | Swedish
Aïssa Maïga | French
Rossella Mezzina | Spanish
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie | Igbo
Gláucia Ribeiro | Portuguese (Brazil)
Marta Roca i Escoda | Catalan
Renata Vujica | Bosnian
Junling Zhang | Chinese
The reading was followed by a conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie moderated by Sylvain Bourmeau, journalist and producer of the show La Suite dans les Idées on France Culture.
Photo Credit: @chimamnda_adichie
