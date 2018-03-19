BellaNaija

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Book gets a Special Reading at the International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the just concluded International Film Festival & Forum For Human Rights in Geneva on Saturday, 17th of March.

Chimamanda was at the event for a special reading of her book, Dear Ijeawele or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, a letter she wrote for a friend who had just given birth to a girl.

At the event, fifteen women of all ages and backgrounds read, in their language, passages from the book. Chimamanda herself read a passage from the book in Igbo. Among the readers were actresses Aïssa Maiga and Leila Alaouf, and singer Barbara Hendricks.

See the list of readers below.

Katia Akselrod | Russian
Leila Alaouf | French
Olga Baranova | German
Radhia Bouzaine | Arabic
Laure Dieudonné | Creole
Silvia Fabiani | Italian
Barbara Hendricks | English
Sung-Mi Kim | Korean
Linn Larsdotter | Swedish
Aïssa Maïga | French
Rossella Mezzina | Spanish
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie | Igbo
Gláucia Ribeiro | Portuguese (Brazil)
Marta Roca i Escoda | Catalan
Renata Vujica | Bosnian
Junling Zhang | Chinese

The reading was followed by a conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie moderated by Sylvain Bourmeau, journalist and producer of the show La Suite dans les Idées on France Culture.

For the event, Chimamanda who has been on a Wear Nigerian campaign since last year, wore a purple floral dress by Nigerian fashion designer Ejiro Amos Tafiri.

Check out her outfit below.

Photo Credit: @chimamnda_adichie

