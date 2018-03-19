BellaNaija

Ime Bishop & Wife Idara dedicate Daughter Zoe

19.03.2018

Nollywood award winning actor Ime Bishop and his wife Idara dedicated their daughter, Zoe yesterday 17th of March.

The family of four looked amazing in their silver native attire.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @deroyalfabrics @digitalsuite

