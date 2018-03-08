BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

I’ll be doing more of Movies than Music – Ikechukwu tackles 9 Random Questions on Accelerate TV | WATCH

08.03.2018 at By 8 Comments

Nigerian rapper/actor Ikechukwu also known as Skillz is most popular for his role in the Wedding Party franchise as Sola, the goofy friend of Dozie & Nonso Onwuka.

He visits Accelerate TV recently as he tackles 9 random questions on Accelerate 9 – ranging from who he would want to play his love interest if there was a Wedding Party 3 and whose role he would rather play, Dozie or Nonso.

Watch the video below:

8 Comments on I’ll be doing more of Movies than Music – Ikechukwu tackles 9 Random Questions on Accelerate TV | WATCH
  • Linda March 8, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Saturated Industry of mediocres every body and their grandma want TOH act. Na wa. The amount of people who have actor or actress on their Instagram profile for some Waka pass roles is unprecedented

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Meee March 8, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Bros no vex but you can’t act to save your life. You were about the worst thing about that wedding Party movie. Your acting was painfully obvious that you even made Banky (who I felt was a bit bland) look good. Stick to your rapping or take some lessons first please

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mondela March 8, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Of course, ur music career is dead so u want to try ur luck in acting, which I’m very sure u will fail at.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Smh March 9, 2018 at 9:45 am

      You are a terrible person Mondela. Always making horrible comments about others, first was Tara, now it’s Ikechukwu. What kind of human being are you?!

      Love this! 9
  • mee March 9, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Haba! these comments are so cruel.
    1

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • BOSS March 9, 2018 at 3:53 am

      Yess o, very mean comments. But sha some truths dey.

      Love this! 7
  • Sherleen March 9, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I think Ikechukwu is a good actor… he can be better if he trains more. And his music career wasn’t great but man must chop … if acting is now his new found passion then so be it.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • tunmi March 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

    He’s not terrible at acting.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija