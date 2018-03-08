I’ll be doing more of Movies than Music – Ikechukwu tackles 9 Random Questions on Accelerate TV | WATCH

Nigerian rapper/actor Ikechukwu also known as Skillz is most popular for his role in the Wedding Party franchise as Sola, the goofy friend of Dozie & Nonso Onwuka.

He visits Accelerate TV recently as he tackles 9 random questions on Accelerate 9 – ranging from who he would want to play his love interest if there was a Wedding Party 3 and whose role he would rather play, Dozie or Nonso.

Watch the video below:

