I’ll be doing more of Movies than Music – Ikechukwu tackles 9 Random Questions on Accelerate TV | WATCH

Nigerian rapper/actor Ikechukwu also known as Skillz is most popular for his role in the Wedding Party franchise as Sola, the goofy friend of Dozie & Nonso Onwuka.
He visits Accelerate TV recently as he tackles 9 random questions on Accelerate 9 – ranging from who he would want to play his love interest if there was a Wedding Party 3 and whose role he would rather play, Dozie or Nonso.
Watch the video below:
Saturated Industry of mediocres every body and their grandma want TOH act. Na wa. The amount of people who have actor or actress on their Instagram profile for some Waka pass roles is unprecedented
Bros no vex but you can’t act to save your life. You were about the worst thing about that wedding Party movie. Your acting was painfully obvious that you even made Banky (who I felt was a bit bland) look good. Stick to your rapping or take some lessons first please
Of course, ur music career is dead so u want to try ur luck in acting, which I’m very sure u will fail at.
You are a terrible person Mondela. Always making horrible comments about others, first was Tara, now it’s Ikechukwu. What kind of human being are you?!
Haba! these comments are so cruel.
Yess o, very mean comments. But sha some truths dey.
I think Ikechukwu is a good actor… he can be better if he trains more. And his music career wasn’t great but man must chop … if acting is now his new found passion then so be it.
He’s not terrible at acting.