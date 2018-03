Fresh from the stables of 014 GANG comes Babalola Ayokunle Adebayo AKA K.Kash on the official remix to his heavily trending song titled Ejuru.

The inspirational cut which preaches the spirit of “never say never” till your last breath features award winning indigenous vocal prince QDot Alagbe.

Ejuru was produced by Gzik while the mixing & mastering was done by Citiboi.

