Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018 🚀

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) act, Dremo has told fans to expect a stellar 2018. It seems he’s keeping to his promises with sensational deliveries on the viral Pen Game Challenge freestyle titled Back To School and his feature in DMW’s latest chart-topping single, Mind.

The rapper whose new release Izzokay featuring Mayorkun produced by Young Jonn is gaining rave reviews, discussed this and more in a press statement earlier today as he shared new photos.

He said;

Firstly I want to appreciate all my fans that have stood by my brand from Day one, I’m Loving the response since I dropped Izzokay. Shout out to Mayorkun for coming through on the song. This year I’m ready than ever before to drop back to back hits. In addition, I have a big announcement that I will soon share once my management and I sort everything out. I also want to use this opportunity to tell my fans to rest assured that I am not going to disappoint them. My team and I have big plans for 2018, wait for it.

Styled by MoashStyling, the photos see Dremo adopt a modish approach and with his work ethic, and a solid team, there is no taking your eyes of this multi-talented star.

See photos below: