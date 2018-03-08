BellaNaija

Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018 🚀

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) act, Dremo has told fans to expect a stellar 2018. It seems he’s keeping to his promises with sensational deliveries on the viral Pen Game Challenge freestyle titled Back To School and his feature in DMW’s latest chart-topping single, Mind.

The rapper whose new release Izzokay featuring Mayorkun produced by Young Jonn is gaining rave reviews, discussed this and more in a press statement earlier today as he shared new photos.

He said;

Firstly I want to appreciate all my fans that have stood by my brand from Day one, I’m Loving the response since I dropped Izzokay. Shout out to Mayorkun for coming through on the song. This year I’m ready than ever before to drop back to back hits. In addition, I have a big announcement that I will soon share once my management and I sort everything out. I also want to use this opportunity to tell my fans to rest assured that I am not going to disappoint them. My team and I have big plans for 2018, wait for it.

Styled by MoashStyling, the photos see Dremo adopt a modish approach and with his work ethic, and a solid team, there is no taking your eyes of this multi-talented star.

See photos below:

Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018... Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018... Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018... Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018... Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018... Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018... Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018... Update! Dremo is ready to take on 2018...

