It’s Here! Watch the Season Premiere of MTV Shuga Naija on BN TV

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Season 6 of MTV Shuga has kicked off and we’ve got episode 1 for you on BN TV.
This season is set against the backdrop of a bustling Lagos metropolis, where we see the northern and southern communities blend together.
In this explosive new season, we meet a host of new characters dealing with coming of age drama. Friendships are tested, relationships reach risky heights, and secrets threaten to break family ties.
Watch:
Everything about shuga is perfect except Timini. I don’t know if he needs to improve or he just shouldn’t be in this at all.
You,re obviously a hater,great cast!
I can’t wait for the next episode, thanks Bellanaija for this….. Well casted and good quality Mtv
That other girls looks alot like a younger version of damilola adegbeti