It’s Here! Watch the Season Premiere of MTV Shuga Naija on BN TV

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Season 6 of MTV Shuga has kicked off and we’ve got episode 1 for you on BN TV.

This season is set against the backdrop of a bustling Lagos metropolis, where we see the northern and southern communities blend together.

In this explosive new season, we meet a host of new characters dealing with coming of age drama. Friendships are tested, relationships reach risky heights, and secrets threaten to break family ties.

Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>