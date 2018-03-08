It’s Here! Watch the Season Premiere of MTV Shuga Naija on BN TV

BellaNaija

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Season 6 of MTV Shuga has kicked off and we’ve got episode 1 for you on BN TV.

This season is set against the backdrop of a bustling Lagos metropolis, where we see the northern and southern communities blend together.

In this explosive new season, we meet a host of new characters dealing with coming of age drama. Friendships are tested, relationships reach risky heights, and secrets threaten to break family ties.

  • CrazyWorld March 8, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Everything about shuga is perfect except Timini. I don’t know if he needs to improve or he just shouldn’t be in this at all.

    Love this! 6
  • Chris March 8, 2018 at 10:54 am

    You,re obviously a hater,great cast!

    Love this! 11
  • Zuggy March 8, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    I can’t wait for the next episode, thanks Bellanaija for this….. Well casted and good quality Mtv

    Love this! 1
  • beryl March 9, 2018 at 11:55 am

    That other girls looks alot like a younger version of damilola adegbeti

    Love this! 1
