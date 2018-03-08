“Let the quality of work match the hype” – Rita Dominic on Nollywood Films

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic had a few words for filmmakers in Nollywood today as she let it be known that not every film should be shown at the Cinemas.

The actress shared a quote on her Instagram page which stated that, bad films were made because of vanity, pride and ego, which she captioned; “Let the quality of work match the hype, #NotAllMoviesShouldBeinCinemas”

What are your thoughts? Is she speaking truth?

See her post below: