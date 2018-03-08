“Let the quality of work match the hype” – Rita Dominic on Nollywood Films

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic had a few words for filmmakers in Nollywood today as she let it be known that not every film should be shown at the Cinemas.
The actress shared a quote on her Instagram page which stated that, bad films were made because of vanity, pride and ego, which she captioned; “Let the quality of work match the hype, #NotAllMoviesShouldBeinCinemas”
What are your thoughts? Is she speaking truth?
See her post below:
So true, so many overhyped movies these days.
Rita is a legend. The best to ever do it.
So true not all movies need to be in cinema…..I think film makers need to take time to work on their movies and not be in a rush to release them.
We just wait for them to send it to cable tv. Since they want to be childish
I totally agree with this. I always say it that the reason why most Nollywood movies are breaking box office or whatever is good marketing skills and nothing else, even their follow actors and actresses that go for screening will not say the truth,they just come out saying it is the best movie ever.I hope that the likes of AY will learn from this.
What’s the brouhaha about Rita shaking a table and Some people falling off the table???
Someone called Rita out on her page for being guilty of this same issue she is complaining about as since after her memorable appearance in Izu Ojukwu 76, she has featured in horrible and embarrassing movies like Mr & Mrs 2, The guest and this last one she did with Femi Jacobs this year but Rita’s fans attacked the individual. Consequently, Rita in her reply claimed acting is her source of livelihood and as such, she can’t reject Bad Scripts as acting is her primary source of income.
In reaction to that, I hope Rita appreciates the fact that it is in a bid to survive and make quick money with limited resources that some of these producers keep churning out all these mediocre movies. So, if she must shake the table, she should take a cube from the likes of Genevieve Nnaji and insist on featuring in quality productions with good script, if not the circle of mediocre will continue…
As for movie producers, the likes of AY and Omoni Oboli, una matter na issue for extensive discussion another day… 2018 has kicked off and so far Nollywood can’t boast of any STANDARD movie that have gone to the Cinema this year… The situation is bad, pitiable and very embarrassing…
Nevertheless, Thanks Rita, for acknowledging the epidemic in the industry.
After she takes the “cube” you”ll pay her rent abi?
First of all zon’t come for Rita, put some respeck on her name
She has earned every right to speak on the ill’s of these mediocre movies going to the cinema. Heck she even chose her words carefully for these sudden filmmakers who are looking for fast fame and fortune through wack movies.
So what she features in some sub-par movies, which should be straight to dvd, (home-videos) like here in the U.S. Top actors do it all the time e.g Will smith, Viola davies etc.
Its her primary income i mean should she starve waiting for the right script to come, God knows when huh??
Do actors even have separate feature wages for cinema movies and str8 to dvd movies? That might help reduce the influx of sub standard features at the cinemas
We all know what Actors earn in naija compared to the U.S is a joke so they cant afford to survive on a project in a space of two years. Over hyping and taking these feeble storylines and below average lousy acting to the theater does more damage to Actors with big names/ brands than filmmakers and that’s her point.
More like can we not wash our dirty linen in public, got it?
Sheesh got me writing how I really feel
not everyone is meant to comment on posts! move on already @busarni
Are you high? When stakeholders on BN are talking you better shut it and crawl back into your hole…
She has a point, the mediocrity in nollywood is just alarming, we have a long way to go in terms of movie making.
This table has Ay as the chairman and Omoni as the vice….
Where will you now out aunty Mo???
Oh I remember everyone coming for my edges when I said who tf is giving AY movies award like huh?? Is y’all sipping his cool aid or just straight up visually impaired
And Aunty Mo umm I heard she’s speaks some queens English so i dare not start on her.
The major problem is the speed with which they churn it out. Go to Lilian Esoros page and you will see what I mean. Every week iz a wrap for her. I just tire. Ruth Kadiri is producing every week but does not do premieres or go to the cinema it’s ok. Omoni’s one is Really pathetic. Bottom line though is why do we keep going to the cinema. If you go for foreign films, they will have no option but return to the drawing board. Even the grammar is not up to par, often atrocious. Onyi Alex cannot complete a sentence without a flaw. Every body is a producer. Rita has to survive please so irony blame her as she probably rejects a whole lot. Not everyone is Genevieve who somehow survives on a movie every 5 years. Endorsements are no longer plentiful hence people endorsing egg and Biro! AY the effizy is nice but the movie has to freaking make sense.
The table Rita is shaking have omoni , Mo etc on it😂
And they are about to add New Money to the table. SMH, people need to stop accepting mediocre until better comes. For as long as you accept less, who is going to think you need more? If they all say no for a year and insist on training and capacity building, do you know how far they would be now. Hollywood was not built in a day or ten years.
AY Makun, Omoni Oboli, Ruth Kadiri, Lilian Esoro, Lilian Afegbai, Mo Abudu, etc. Just a summary. Quite a few more. All of them are for quantity over quality. It’s funny. When mediocrity can create billionaires in this country. For now only Tunde Kelani, Akin Omotoso(based in SA), Lancelot Imasuen (sometimes), Jeta Amata and Kunle Afolayan belong in the cinemas.
LANCELOT?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I was with you until I saw his name. I have fallen off my chair. HAAHAHHAAAAA!!!!!
@ Olori have u forgotten Tade Ogidan and Texaco Benson