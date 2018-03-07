BBNaija – Day 38: Lemons For Lemonade, Treasure Hunt & More Highlights

Did you watch day 38 of the Big Brother Naija 3 reality show?

If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you!

Lemons for Lemonade

There wasn’t much activity in the House today and the Housemates had free reign. Except for the part were they had to create their own cleaning material, true to the week’s theme of environmental consciousness. Alex seemed way too vocal today, constantly complaining about the Task at hand but Teddy A wouldn’t have any of it. He quickly shut her down and made sure that she did her bit.

Miracle and Rico Swavey took centre stage and wore their teacher robes. Miracle’s passion for aviation came into play as he broke it down for those that were willing to listen while Rico Swavey patiently explained the notion of Global warning to an attentive Nina.

There was an interesting and rather humorous game of ‘marry, kiss or kill’ that further revealed just how much the Housemates dislike Cee-C who seems to be taking it rather well and leaving us believe that she’s fully okay that her behavior raises a lot of eyebrows. She didn’t retaliate nor sulk as she normally would, kudos to growth.

The Task brief was brought in just in time and the Housemates divided themselves accordingly and discected the global warming theme away. Alex had another one of her outbursts, scolding Leo for having gone to eat and left her behind, knowing fully well that she hadn’t eaten. He wasn’t impressed by this ‘childish’ behaviour and even though he apologized, he let her know that he wouldn’t be having anymore of it.

The rest of the night was spent reading up and preparing for the Task. Seeing as the 100 percent bet was made on their behalf, the Housemates have no choice but to chew stone and bag the Wager win.

Miss You Mum

After an umpteenth spat with her fellow Housemates, Cee-C walked away with her usual sulky pout to the bathroom where she sat and cried. It was as unexpected as unusual to see her tearing apart like an earthquake for she had earned a reputation as a rancorous quarrel monger. If anything Cee-C has earned her tough as a nail credentials. Yet no one was prepared to see this soft and vulnerable side of her emerge onto the screen.

Friend In Need

Forever the cheerleader, Lolu followed her and sat by her sides on the wooden bench, holding her hand to comfort her. Cee-C was completely undone, silently sobbing with her head bowed down. She said that the earlier tiff had brought back painful memories that she wanted to forget. Wearing a robe and a nightcap, BamBam who was walking by was drawn to them, and tried to console Cee-C the best she could. Cee-C totally let go and buried her head in BamBam’s arms, as she was softly stroking her hair. For that, BamBam rose to her Head of House position, by ensuring of the well-being of her team. She even offered that Cee-C comes to sleep in the luxury bedroom with her.

Friend Indeed

Yet Cee-C had turned into a fountain of tears. Although she kept saying that others’ opinions didn’t affect her, and that she didn’t care at all, in between hiccups she admitted missing her late mother very much. She looked like a little girl who needed to be tucked into bed, and kissed goodnight on the forehead by her mother. Her confession touched Lolu to the core for he said he could absolutely relate as he had lost his mother the same day, the same year just a few months apart. When Cee-C had calmed down, the trio in pajamas left together to their respective beds.

The Feeders vs The Eaters

It takes enormous stamina and colossal amounts of food to keep all Housemates entertaining global audiences. Looking at the food dynamics in the House, eating patterns have lifted another corner of the veil on the personalities inside the House.

The Eaters Personalities

It is true that not everyone has the same metabolism. Some like Nina have displayed birdlike eating, slow and small portions and often upon Miracle’s insistence. Others like Cee-C, Alex and BamBam have shown signs of a rabbit appetite, a desire to eat that is directly linked to one’s fluctuating emotional state. So far, no matter what, Anto and Ifu Ennada have never lost their hunger. To the contrary, blessed with horses’appetite, Ifu and Tobi share an obsession as they simply have never disobeyed food. Both seem to be always be famished, even after eating as sustenance has been one of their most frequent conversation. As for Leo and Lolu, when it comes to nutrition, they make for either picky or lazy eaters. One wonders where do they get the fuel for their sharp minds as they don’t seem to enjoy eating, and often have to be dragged out of their beds to the dining table. For Teddy A, food is no joking matter: he even scorned BamBam over a leftover piece of chicken she wanted to eat not knowing he had his sight on it.

The Feeder Personalities

Feeders have also come under scrutiny, for there would be no willing eaters without willing feeders. After Princess‘ departure, Rico inherited the chef position which he joyfully and creatively assumed. By association, his partner BamBam joined him in the cooking duties and made herself the most useful by cleaning after him. A similar pattern has emerged between Miracle and Anto, as he spent a lot of time in the kitchen, usually preparing easy dishes like noodles, while Anto cleans the space. By the way or by default, Anto has acted as the designated ‘food disher’ to her peers who found fairness in her portioning. At every mealtime, she dully performs her task. Even food lover Teddy A has added to the feeder tendency, but only after he had eaten, did he put his food together with BamBam’s and insisted she finishes her food.

Peacemaker By Default

What Goes Around

When Lolu entered the House, it was a self-effacing, nimble, scrawny character that he first portrayed. Because he didn’t pose any threat to the other males or females, Lolu was not the immediate recipient of any special attention. This freed him to study this peers with the intensity of a professional profiler.

However there was only so far he could go to hide his smarts, for his eloquence and articulated mind proved quite unsettling to others. It was during Biggie’s icebreaker Task on what Housemates liked and disliked about each other that Lolu passed from a relative neutrality to an alienating persona. The sharpness of his analysis of his peers chilled everyone to the bone, everyone except Anto whom he was paired with and who shared a similar biting tongue.

Comes Around

With Biggie reshuffling the pairs, Lolu has significantly gained in popularity in the House since being partnered up with Cee-C. Although Housemates pity him for being stuck with her, they are equally relieved that he spared them from having to deal with her temper tantrums. Even Cee-C’s subject of desire, Tobi, who used to spend every breath begging her to calm down happily kept himself out of the picture.

On many aspects, Cee-C is to Lolu was a karmic debt is. She has been nothing but her big-headed, uncaring self, a thorn in his heel, a bruise in his groin and a constant pain in his neck. To make it worse, after receiving two Strikes, Lolu has become more aware of the constant need to manage Cee-C from herself. Against his will, he found himself in the unenviable position of using his brains, or rather pacifying Cee-C, to safeguard his stay.

Treasure Hunt

Last week posed a challenge of stamina and physical rapport but this week is more about the mind. The Heritage Bank Challenge is all about strategy, skill and decoding clues. The theme this week is all about conservation and environmentalism so the Task lends it’s challenges to this narrative.

The Build up

Housemates were sorted into teams as follows:

Team Blue: Leo, Lolu, IFU and Tobi

Team White: Miracle, Teddy A, Nina and BamBam

Team Green: Anto, Rico, Cee-C and Alex

They were then sent on a treasure hunt to find clues that denoted to particular objects of their Team colour.

Scatter

Straight after all the formalities were out of the way, the new teams jumped to their new Task and scattered around the House. Everyone was motivated and ready for the new challenge which definitely plays more of a mental aspect than that of last week. Team Green was the first team to successfully get their kit box.

Kitted Out and Catty

Within their kit box lay all the tools that the teams needed to set up their strategy corner and let’s just say that Team white were reveling in their success. Team green came with a lot of tension as both Cee-C and Alex cannot seem to see eye to eye lately. This caused a bit of contention during the Task but it is obviously working to their advantage at this stage.

Feeling Blue

Team blue were struggling to complete their treasure hunt and spent over two hours trying to collect all the clues that would allow them to collect their kit box. Even as the Housemates went in to their Diary Sessions, Team Blue was still turning the House upside down in an attempt to complete the hunt.

Bottom Line

All of this preparation and challenge will result in a House debate where each Housemate will play a role. The teams need to try and snoop and find out what the other teams are doing. The essence of all of this is that in the real business world you need to know what your competitors are doing to enable you to up your game.

Who do you think will win?

Bromance

Miracle and Tobi seem to have crossed paths at just the right time because their friendship is undeniably one of the most authentic, or is that what we’re being led to believe?

From Inmate To Warden

When still paired to his love interest Cee-C, Tobi seemed to be cocooned in a empty vaccum and wasn’t able to show the shades of himself that seem to be paiting the walls of the Big Brother right now, literally and otherwise. His battle was hard even on us; constantly apologising for wanting to explore his newly found wings and failed attempts at quenching his social thirst. Plaintly put, Cee-C’s game was his own and hers was her own. Even the other Housemates noticed just how much the guy kept himself on lockdown. All hope wasn’t lost though; thanks to the pair reshuffle, he allowed himself to shed and revealed a rather playful twist and as if on impulse, began defending himself without having to beg. We’re pretty sure that there were cheers and many ‘kudos’ thrown at him when for the first time, he asked Cee-C what she really wanted and walked away when that wasn’t clearly elaborated. It wouldn’t come as a shocker if even Cee-C congratulated him for finally maning up and putting his foot down. Tobi literally did a 360.

From Invisible to Invisible

Miracle on the other hand didn’t need to untie knots nor did he need an escape plan. It was in fact quiet the contrary with him. He and Nina kept to themselves so much that it lead to the other Housemates believing that they were the weakest link and had absolutely nothing to offer; especially because they were the first to show affection. There seemed to be a general idea surrounding the theme of romance as Housemates appeared to have believed that the quicker one explores this often controversial theme, the quicker they are awarded their exit ticket. Miracle and Nina deserve an award for busting this myth.

Match Made in The Stars

His transformation also deserves recognition. From having little to no opinions regarding household issues to being one of the most opionated of all Housemates, he too has cracked his shell open; or maybe he didn’t have a shell. Our guess is that he wantd to analyse everyone and see where he’d fit in and as vocal as he is now, he seems to have found his place.

It therefore isn’t careless to say that the universe conspired in their favour and allowed them to go through the much needed transformations that birthed such a beautiful friendship. Miracle’s constant need to defend Tobi’s honor and Tobi’s urge to stand by his bro are just some of the things that tell us that the stars actually aligned and intertwined their fates. However, there is still room to question the authenticity of this union as they both Nominated each other but maybe we’re reading to much into it because this is a game after all. It this isn’t bromance, then what is?

Touching Base

With the new week in full swing, Biggie decided to chat to the Housemates about their new Task, in the process he unearthed some interesting information regarding rising tensions.

Global Warming

This week is all about conservation and environmental awareness so of course Biggie decided to ask about the hot topic up for debate tomorrow – Global Warming. While some had very interesting stances like self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist Teddy A, other were extremely passionate and educated on the topic like Lolu. However, it was a shock to hear that many of the Housemates had no clue what global warming even was, both Nina and Alex blatantly admitted that they had never even thought about it.

Feels

Many of the Housemates used Biggie’s talk about the Task as a vehicle for their other frustrations. Of course there was Cee-C and Alex venting about one another and then of course Nina had a full rant about her petty fight with Miracle over, you guessed it, food. Leo was not in high spirits at all, stating that he was completely exhausted from the Heritage bank Task already and it has basically only just begun. His team was having monumental difficulty completing the treasure hunt at this stage, thankfully Anto saved the day. BamBam also told Biggie that she feels an immense friction in the House and that not many of the Housemates aside from Rico and Teddy A are even happy for her HoH win.

Watered Down

Another topic discussed in today’s sessions was the water rationing and how some Housemates had not taken to it very well. Anto shared her shock at the fact that she grew up in America and she happened to be used to this while her fellow Housemates, who had been brought up in Nigeria were the ones who had the biggest issues with it. All in all though it seems that each day, the Housemates are adapting and growing used to this. Many of them admitting that this challenge has really made them more conscious about wasting water and how littler of it you need to live.

Props to Biggie for putting an end to cognitive dissonance, or trying at least.

***

Have you been watching? What did you think of the Day 38 activities?