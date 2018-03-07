NdaniTV’s Rumour Has It is Back! Watch Trailer with Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Jemima Osunde & Mawuli Gavor

NdaniTV, Africa’s No. 1 platform for original online entertainment, has announced the return of Rumour Has It, its popular drama series, which first premiered in 2015.

With a brand new cast and an exciting new plot, Rumour Has It Season 2 promises to be as drama-filled as the first season, and even more scandalous! Rumour Has It Season 2 is centered around Dolapo, a young and successful CEO who has the life every young woman her age could ever dream of. However, things take a dramatic turn after a series of bad decisions threaten to destroy her life as she knows it.

Starring Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor, Rumour Has It Season 2 is set to premiere this March on NdaniTV and is powered by GTBank.

See the official posters and trailer here:

