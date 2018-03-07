BellaNaija

NdaniTV’s Rumour Has It is Back! Watch Trailer with Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Jemima Osunde & Mawuli Gavor

07.03.2018

NdaniTV, Africa’s No. 1 platform for original online entertainment, has announced the return of Rumour Has It, its popular drama series, which first premiered in 2015.

With a brand new cast and an exciting new plot, Rumour Has It Season 2 promises to be as drama-filled as the first season, and even more scandalous! Rumour Has It Season 2 is centered around Dolapo, a young and successful CEO who has the life every young woman her age could ever dream of. However, things take a dramatic turn after a series of bad decisions threaten to destroy her life as she knows it.

Starring Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor, Rumour Has It Season 2 is set to premiere this March on NdaniTV and is powered by GTBank.

  • africhic March 7, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    I enjoyed the first season immensely. With this change of cast it doesn’t seem like the story will continue. Was there any explanation?

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • Cozygal March 7, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      I think it’s a different story. The other babe wasn’t Yoruba, but Ibo. Plus this one is the CEO of an ngo, while the other was a tv show host or so.

      I kinda like the way it’s going. A different story every season.

      Love this! 16
  • naana March 7, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    waiting with popcorn and coke

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Cozygal March 7, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    We’ve been waiting.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Puzzles March 8, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Haba? So we are not going to know what happened to Obi after she cast that jackass of a husband away? Haba naw. I hate unfinished stories.

    Love this! 4 Reply
