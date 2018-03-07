BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Queen Returns! Sade’s First song in 7 Years “Flower of The Universe” is the soundtrack for New Disney Movie | Listen on BN

07.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

The Queen Returns! Sade's First song in 7 Years "Flower of The Universe" is the soundtrack for New Disney Movie | Listen on BN

After a 7-year hiatus from music, revered musician Sade finally releases new music, an acoustic ballad titled Flower Of The Universe.

The track was recorded for the soundtrack of forthcoming Disney Movie, A Wrinkle In Time.

The director Ava DuVernay had announced Sade’s involvement in the movie’s soundtrack last month saying;

Each song on the Wrinkle in Time soundtrack was crafted with great care in close collaboration with the artists. My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film.

Watch the lyric video below:

1 Comments on The Queen Returns! Sade’s First song in 7 Years “Flower of The Universe” is the soundtrack for New Disney Movie | Listen on BN
  • omomo March 7, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    oh Sade……always soothes my mind …where has she been??

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija