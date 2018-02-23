New Music: Dremo feat. Mayorkun – Izzokay

DMW stars Dremo & Mayorkun team up on the former’s latest single titled Izzokay.
The Young Jonn produced track has Dremo spitting all the bars and Mayorkun coming through with the dope hook as usual.
Listen below:
