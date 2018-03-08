New Music: L.A.X – Gbefun

Luring the world with musical artistry as we wait for his sophomore album, Rasaki Music Group vocalist L.A.X delivers an extraordinary and vintage musical piece titled Gbefun, Produced by Minz.
Listen and Download below:
08.03.2018
