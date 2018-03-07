BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

INEC to begin distributing PVCs in May – Have you Registered?

07.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

INEC to begin distributing PVCs in May - Have you Registered - BellaNaijaThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will begin to distribute permanent voter’s cards (PVC) in May, Punch reports.

Godswill Obioma, the Ebonyi State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner revealed this in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

People who registered between 2018 and 2019 will receive their cards in the month of May, Obioma said.

Obioma also urge those who have not registered to receive their card to do so. He said:

We have concluded arrangements for the distribution of the Permanent Voter Cards to their owners and the exercise begins by mid-May and will involve those who registered between 2017 and 2018.

We have begun early to plan for the 2019 elections and I want to assure you that we will do our best to eliminate factors that will compromise outcome, credibility and integrity of the elections.

Let me use the opportunity to urge officers who have not registered to register and those wishing to do card transfer to visit any INEC office for the update.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija