INEC to begin distributing PVCs in May – Have you Registered?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will begin to distribute permanent voter’s cards (PVC) in May, Punch reports.

Godswill Obioma, the Ebonyi State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner revealed this in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

People who registered between 2018 and 2019 will receive their cards in the month of May, Obioma said.

Obioma also urge those who have not registered to receive their card to do so. He said:

We have concluded arrangements for the distribution of the Permanent Voter Cards to their owners and the exercise begins by mid-May and will involve those who registered between 2017 and 2018. We have begun early to plan for the 2019 elections and I want to assure you that we will do our best to eliminate factors that will compromise outcome, credibility and integrity of the elections. Let me use the opportunity to urge officers who have not registered to register and those wishing to do card transfer to visit any INEC office for the update.